UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Jan 19 French luxury goods group LVMH is set to take a stake of up to 10 percent in unlisted Italian eyewear maker Marcolin as it seeks to strengthen control over manufacturing of its spectacles, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
"LVMH, like other luxury groups, has decided to strengthen its control over eyewear production and is working on a production agreement with Marcolin," the source said, confirming a report by Bloomberg.
Marcolin declined to comment.
The reported move comes just days after Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor agreed a 46 billion euro merger to create a global eyewear powerhouse. (Reporting by Claduia Cristoferi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources