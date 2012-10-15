UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 15 Private equity fund PAI has agreed to purchase 78.39 percent of Italian eyewear-maker Marcolin at 4.25 euros per share or around 207 million euros ($268.42 million), PAI said on Monday.
The offer price is set below Friday's closing price of 4.7820 euro for Marcolin shares.
PAI will launch a takeover offer at 4.25 euros a share for all the shares it does not yet own.
The deal, which needs regulatory approval, is expected to be closed by the end of November.
($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources