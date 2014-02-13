MILAN Feb 13 Italian eyewear firm Marcolin and menswear designer Ermenegildo Zegna have agreed a licensing deal for Marcolin to make and distribute sunglasses and frames for Ermenegildo Zegna and its womenswear brand Agnona.

The licences will last for 10 years with the first products due to be launched in January 2015, the companies said on Thursday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)