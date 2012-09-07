* BSE up 1.95 pct, NSE gains 1.98 pct
* Reforms a must before RBI meet - Analysts
* Indian stock markets to open on Sat, Sept 8
By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's main stock index
climbed 1.95 percent on Friday, its biggest single-day
percentage gain since June 29, tracking strong global markets
after the European Central Bank's commitment to bond-buying plan
revived appetite for risk.
Gains in blue chips led by Reliance Industries Ltd
, which rose after CLSA said it is "time to cut
under-weight" on the stock, also helped the indexes.
Indian stock markets are keenly watching if the government
can push forward foreign direct investment and fuel price hike
via executive decisions as the monsoon session of the deadlocked
parliament ends on Friday.
Investors' anxiety is seen rising, as prolonged wait for
much touted reform measures is expected to gather further pace
next week, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting
on Sept. 17.
"Today's jump is just ECB effect but any falls in the next
couple of days would be buying opportunity, as I think
Chidambaram would achieve reforms on fuel price hike, GAAR and
retro tax in September," said Deven Choksey, MD, K R Choksey
Securities.
"Reforms have to come ahead of RBI meet otherwise the bank
will not ease. RBI has very clearly communicated that government
has to do its part on reforms before it eases," Choksey added.
India's benchmark BSE index rose 1.95 percent to
end at 17,683.73 points, marking its second day of gains.
The 50-share NSE index ended up 1.98 percent at
5,342.10 points, closing above its psychologically important 50
day-moving average of 5271.41 points.
Markets also await key macroeconomic data next week. July
industrial output data to be released on Sept. 12 and August
headline inflation on Sept. 14.
Data points will also be key ahead of RBI's monetary policy
review on Sept. 17.
Markets expect July IIP growth of around 0.3 percent while
August inflation is seen around 7 percent.
Indian stock trading in both Bombay Stock Exchange and
National Stock Exchange will be opened for 1-1/2 hours on
Saturday, Sept. 8 as the BSE is testing its disaster recovery
software.
Trading will start at 11:15 a.m. India Time and end at 12:45
p.m. for both exchanges.
CLSA in a report said under-weight trade on Reliance
Industries Ltd is over due to a combination of growth,
benign consensus expectations, below-average valuations and buy
back support.
Shares in Reliance Industries rose 3.1 percent.
Nomura said about 28 percent of Bharat Heavy Electricals
Ltd's order book is at risk of cancellation or
deferment due to either non-availability of coal linkage or
cancellation of existing linkage, following the coal allocation
scam, popularly dubbed Coalgate.
Shares in BHEL ended 1.9 percent higher.
Deutsche Bank upgraded India Cements Ltd to "buy"
from "hold", while cutting its target price to 106 rupees from
120 rupees, citing favourable risk-reward on attractive
valuations and improving returns on equity profile.
India Cements ended 3.6 percent higher.
Infosys, under its new strategy, will focus more
on higher-value software and consulting that can be applied
across clients and less on labour-intensive plain vanilla
outsourcing services.
Infosys rose 2.7 percent.
Shares in oil marketing companies including Hindustan
Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
extended fall after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said
there was no immediate plan to raise fuel prices.
Shares in HPCL fell 1.96 percent, BPCL fell 0.6 percent
while Indian Oil Corp Ltd ended 0.3 percent higher.
