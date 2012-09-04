NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared early losses on Tuesday following data from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years in August.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.56 percent, up from 1.55 percent late Friday. The notes had been trading 9/32 lower in price prior to the release of the data.