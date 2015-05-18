* Commods broker posts $22.6 mln pretax profit
* Cost controls implemented
LONDON May 18 Global commodities broker Marex
Spectron Group Ltd said on Monday it swung to a pretax profit
last year due to revenue increases and cost controls, after
posting a loss the previous year.
The group's pretax profit rose to $22.6 million in the year
ended Dec. 31, 2014, compared to a pretax loss of $6.2 million a
year earlier, it said.
Headquartered in London, Marex Spectron's core brokerage
businesses are European agricultural products, metals and
energy.
The firm said the operating environment was very challenging
last year, which saw consolidation across the industry and many
clients trimming their broker lists.
"Over the past two years, we have successfully completed a
series of initiatives designed to exit underperforming
businesses, rationalise our property portfolio, increase
efficiency in our control and support operations and focus
investment spend on areas where our market share and insight
could be most effectively leveraged," John Wall, Marex
Spectron's chief executive, said in a statement.
Last year, the firm closed its London distillate desk due to
competition among oil products brokers.
The broker is also present in North America and Asia, and
growing particularly in metals broking in Hong Kong and metals
and biofuels in North America, it added.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)