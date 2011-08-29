NICOSIA Aug 29 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT has completed an issue of 200 million euros ($287 million) in covered bonds with an annual interest rate of 3-month euribor plus 2 percent.

Marfin said on Monday the issue was completed on Aug 26. The covered bonds have a maturity of two years and an extension period of one year. The issue was completed under the group's 5 billion euro covered bond programme.

The covered bonds are rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Services. They will be admitted for listing and trading on the Irish Stock Exchange. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 0.696 euro)