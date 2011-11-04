NICOSIA Nov 4 The chairman of Cyprus's second
largest lender Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT resigned
on Friday, citing a potential conflict of interest as a major
shareholder during attempts to boost its capital levels in which
nationalisation could not be ruled out.
Based on preliminary EBA estimates Marfin needs an estimated
capital buffer of 2.116 billion euros to reach a core tier 1
ratio of 9 percent by June 2012. It is the most heavily exposed
to Greek debt among Cypriot banks.
Cypriot authorities are now discussing draft legislation to
assist banks if they require recapitalisation, a move which
could imply temporarily part or full nationalisation. Officials
say this would be a last resort and that banks must tap their
own resources first.
"I believe that during these challenging times, the
chairmanship of Marfin Popular Bank should not be held by
somebody who is also representing a large shareholder of the
bank, and whose presence could possibly create conditions in
which conflicts of interests could arise," outgoing chairman
Andreas Vgenopoulos said.
He said it was to the benefit of Cyprus that banks remain in
private hands, but not at any cost if it was to the detriment of
the real economy.
Dubai Financial Group is the bank's largest shareholder. A
separate statement from the bank said Constantinos Mylonas, a
non-executive board member, had been appointed chairman.
Vgenopoulos said there was still a great deal of uncertainty
on what recapitalisation would be required. He said however that
Cypriot banks' shareholders were "strong" and, if market
conditions were good a full or part nationalisation would be
avoided.
On Thursday its main domestic competitor, Bank of Cyprus
BOCr.AT said it planned a 396 million euro rights
issue and a voluntary exchange of convertible enhanced capital
securities through the issue of up to 600 million in mandatory
convertible notes.
