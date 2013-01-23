ATHENS Jan 23 Greek investment group Marfin
(MIG) launched legal action against Cyprus on
Wednesday for diluting its stake in Cyprus Popular Bank
through nationalisation.
Popular, Cyprus's second-largest lender, was nationalised in
mid-2012 after its capital base was severely hit by a writedown
in Greek government debt, to which it was heavily exposed.
The 9.5 percent stake of MIG, which invested 824 million
euros ($1.09 billion) in Popular in 2006, was diluted to less
than 1.5 percent.
"MIG has been grossly wronged by Cyprus. We are seeking to
protect our investment," MIG Chairman Andreas Vgenopoulos said
after the group served a notice of dispute on the Cyprus
government.
"Not doing so would be a breach of faith towards MIG
shareholders," he said.
MIG will give Nicosia up to six months to restore private
ownership in the bank. If this fails, it will seek compensation
via an international arbitration tribunal for its entire
investment plus incurred losses.
MIG has said it expects other private investors in Popular
to join its legal action. It has put up its Hilton Hotel holding
in Nicosia up for sale and wants to withdraw completely from
Cyprus, Vgenopoulos said.
Vgenopoulos said Cyprus Popular's management, which was
elected by its shareholders, was arbitrarily and illegally
replaced by a government-appointed management team, which led to
subsequent losses at the bank.
He said Cypriot authorities rejected a request by the
previous management to keep the bank in private hands and raise
at least 51 percent of Popular's recapitalisation needs from
private investors.
Instead, he said, the Cypriot government used a law which
provides that if the state contributes even one euro, it can
appoint the majority of the bank's board.
"They secured the nationalisation of the bank without the
state pumping in money in the end but just a bond, and they
think that this way our investment disappeared," Vgenopoulos
said.
Cyprus's government spokesman declined to comment.
Cyprus now owns an estimated 84 percent of Popular Bank. Its
attempts to save the country's banks forced it to seek
financial aid from EU partners and the IMF to recapitalise them
and put its economy back on a stable footing.
The bailout is estimated at around 17 billion euros, equal
to the entire output of the Cypriot economy.
Cyprus applied for financial aid last June but some euro
zone states like Germany are uneasy about bailing out a country
they say lacks financial transparency.
(Editing by David Cowell)