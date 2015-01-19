Jan 19 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA (MIG) :

* Says Piraeus Bank's acquisition of shares from IRF European Finance at 0.2815 euro per share is unilateral

* Says will oppose the transaction between Piraeus Bank and IRF European Finance Piraeus Bank SA :

* Says informed the investment public of the transaction in an earlier stock filing on Dec. 28, 2014 , declined further comment Source text: bit.ly/1yfJG0c

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)