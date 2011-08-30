NICOSIA Aug 30 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT on Tuesday reported a net loss of 196.9 million euros in the first half after the impact of a Greek government bond swap.

Excluding its participation in the bond swap, Marfin said it would have posted a net profit of 77.1 million euros in the first six months of the year.

It said the impact of the voluntary swap of Greek government bonds plus writedowns on other equity and bond holdings would be 274 million euros. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)