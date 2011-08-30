* Bank participating in Greek debt swap
* Impact of swap, other writedowns 274 mln
NICOSIA, Aug 30 Cyprus-based lender Marfin
Popular Bank MRBr.AT made a net loss of 196.9
million euros in the first half after the impact of a Greek
government bond swap.
Excluding its participation in the bond swap, Marfin said it
would have posted a net profit of 77.1 million euros in the
first six months of the year, up from 52.6 million in the first
half of 2010.
Cypriot banks are significant holders of Greek debt. It is a
factor instrumental in Cyprus's sovereign ratings being
pummelled in the past year by agencies worried a fiscally weak
government would be unable to step in and assist them if
required.
Marfin said bonds with a nominal value of 2.6 billion euros
would participate in the swap. It said the the impact of the
swap of Greek government bonds plus writedowns on other equity
and bond holdings would be 274 million euros.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)