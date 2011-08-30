* Bank participating in Greek debt swap

* Impact of swap, other writedowns 274 mln

NICOSIA, Aug 30 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT made a net loss of 196.9 million euros in the first half after the impact of a Greek government bond swap.

Excluding its participation in the bond swap, Marfin said it would have posted a net profit of 77.1 million euros in the first six months of the year, up from 52.6 million in the first half of 2010.

Cypriot banks are significant holders of Greek debt. It is a factor instrumental in Cyprus's sovereign ratings being pummelled in the past year by agencies worried a fiscally weak government would be unable to step in and assist them if required.

Marfin said bonds with a nominal value of 2.6 billion euros would participate in the swap. It said the the impact of the swap of Greek government bonds plus writedowns on other equity and bond holdings would be 274 million euros. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)