BRIEF-Qatar's Barwa Real Estate FY profit falls
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
NICOSIA Dec 27 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular is to to sell its stake in Estonian subsidiary Marfin Pank Eesti AS to Ukrainian firm Ukrselhosprom Pcf LLc for 6.6 million euros ($8.6 million).
Marfin, which controls 70.54 percent of the Estonian concern, said on Tuesday the deal was expected to be completed by the end of February at the latest.
Marfin is the heaviest exposed among Cyriot commercial banks to Greek debt and needs to raise 1.97 billion euros additional capital by June to meet regulators' capital buffer requirements. ($1 = 0.7654 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.