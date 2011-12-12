NICOSIA Dec 12 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular has appointed former Cypriot finance minister Michael Sarris as non-executive chairman with effect from Jan. 1, it said on Monday.

Sarris, a former senior economist at the World Bank, is to replace Constantinos Mylonas, appointed in the wake of the departure of non executive chairman Andreas Vgenopoulos in early November after five years at the helm.

The bank is the heaviest exposed among Cypriot commercial banks to Greek debt and needs to raise 1.97 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in additional capital by next June to meet regulators' capital buffer requirements.

Chris Pavlou, a former chief treasurer at HSBC, has also been appointed to the board, Marfin Popular said.

The bank said it would call an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for Feb. 8 to discuss recapitalisation issues of the bank. Greek investment group MIG, a shareholder in the bank, had sought the meeting to elect a new board of directors. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)