NICOSIA Jan 20 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank said on Friday it had submitted a "capital enhancement" plan to regulators designed to raise its benchmark core Tier 1 capital to 9 percent by the end of June.

The lender did not specify the steps it proposed to take.

The European Banking Authority had in December said Marfin Popular would require additional capital of 1.97 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to reach a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent.

In a statement, group Chairman Michalis Sarris said the plan "combines focused management actions as well as capital-raising initiatives aspiring to shield and enhance (the) resilience of the group given the ongoing market developments."

The group has appointed a team to engage in a "comprehensive risk-weighted asset mitigation and capital-enhancing actions across all geographical areas", Sarris added.

J.P. Morgan and Houlihan Lokey were acting as financial advisers in relation to the plan, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)