* Marfrig seeks to raise $733 mln in share offering
* Main shareholder will be allowed to subscribe stock
* Company struggled to cut debt after takeover binge
SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Marfrig Alimentos SA
plans to raise up to 1.49 billion reais ($733
million) in a stock offering to bolster its capital base, as
investors question the second-largest Brazilian food processor's
ability to lower its debt.
Marfrig has struggled to cut debt after snapping up a dozen
smaller rivals to better compete with BRF Brasil Foods SA
, the world's largest poultry exporter, and other
rivals in Brazil's fast-growing processed food market such as
JBS SA and Minerva SA.
The São Paulo-based company announced a preliminary plan to
sell new shares in a 1.1 billion reais primary offering in which
MMS Participações, Marfrig's largest shareholder, and the
investment arm of state development bank BNDES will be likely
buyers, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The BNDES
already holds a 13.9 percent stake in Marfrig.
If additional and supplementary lots are fully subscribed,
the company could raise an additional 390 million reais,
according to the filing.
Shares of Marfrig fell as much as 6 percent earlier on
Wednesday. Marfrig lost a combined 16 percent since Monday, the
stock's steepest three-day decline since October, 2011, over the
potential share sale, traders said.
The offering follows days after rival Minerva and its
controlling shareholder agreed to offer stock in a similar
transaction aimed at raising a minimum 442.1 million reais.
This month, the securities regulator CVM asked that Marfrig
list 2.5 billion reais of convertible debt, which is held by the
BNDES, as a liability on its balance sheet rather than equity.
The move would boost Marfrig's debt to roughly 10.5 billion
reais, or the equivalent of 4.8 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization over the past 12 months, from
3.7 percent at the end of June.
NOT AT JEOPARDY
"The switch will not put the company's debt covenant in
jeopardy and the ratings agencies had already counted the
debentures as debt," said a New York-based corporate credit
analyst. He declined to be quoted because he is not allowed to
speak to the press.
"This (offer) will keep lights on but investors still wonder
what the company will do to get debt down," the analyst added.
Marfrig, like most of the animal proteins sector, is
struggling with high feed prices in its pork and poultry
divisions after the drought in the United States and South
America sent prices for corn and soy sky-rocketing.
Earlier this year, the company sold some Europe- and
U.S.-based assets to Martin-Brower Co. for about $400 million.
But analysts said it was having trouble unloading other assets
that were not performing well because of the lack of buyers.
Earlier on Wednesday, Marfrig posted net income of 10.4
million reais in the third quarter, reversing its 540 million
reais loss from a year earlier, according to a separate filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortization -- or
EBITDA, a broadly followed measure of a company's ability to
service its debt -- fell nearly 14 percent from a year ago to
549.8 million reais. The so-called EBITDA margin fell to 8.7
percent from 11.5 percent in the third quarter last year.
Although the meats sector around the world is struggling to
maintain pork and poultry output because of the high cost of
feed, investors are optimistic about companies with exposure to
Brazilian beef. Feed makes up about 70 percent of production
costs.
Unlike U.S., European and Australian beef, Brazilian beef
production relies very little on grain. More than 97 percent of
Brazil's herd is raised on grass until the last few weeks before
slaughter.
One analyst said the value of bonds in Minerva, which is
almost entirely focused on Brazilian beef production, was
"incredibly rich".
"Profit margins in Brazilian beef are going to yawn and that
has investors salivating," said one analyst of the foods sector
at a large Brazilian bank.