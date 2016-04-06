BRASILIA, April 6 Brazil's food processor Marfrig Global Foods SA agreed to sell assets in Argentina to China-based Foresun Group for $75 million, Marfrig said on Wednesday.

Black Bamboo Enterprises S.A., a subsidiary of Foresun Group, will take control of Marfrig's units in Hughes, Vivoratá, UNquillo and Monte Ralo, in the provinces of Santa Fé, Buenos Aires and Córdoba, Marfrig said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)