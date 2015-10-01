SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said on Thursday that federal police had conducted a search and seizure operation in its offices as part of an ongoing investigation involving alleged irregularities in the financing of the 2014 election campaign of the Minas Gerais state's governor.

Marfrig said in a securities filing that it had nothing to do with the facts being investigated in "Operation Acronym" but had offered to collaborate with authorities. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)