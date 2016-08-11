SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig
Global Foods SA and state-owned development bank
BNDES are discussing alternatives for early repayment of 2.1
billion reais ($672 million) in convertible debt issued by
Marfrig which matures early next year, the newspaper Valor
Economico reported on Thursday.
Marfrig's controlling shareholder Marcos Molina has offered
to repurchase the debt, which was first sold to the investment
holding arm of BNDES six years ago, for about 1.2
billion reais, the Valor report said, citing unnamed sources.
Should BNDESPar, as the bank's investment arm is known,
execute the conversion at Marfrig's current share price, it
would incur a loss of about two-thirds of the investment, the
paper said.
Either an early repayment or a repurchase would entail heavy
losses to both the state-owned bank and Molina, the report said.
BNDES did not have an immediate comment.
During a conference call on Thursday, Marfrig Chief
Executive Officer Martin Arias said he would not comment on
"market speculation," although he noted that calculations in the
Valor story seemed "absurd."
Years of government policies to create homegrown
conglomerates have forced state lenders to fund expansion plans
for Brazilian food processors and phone carriers.
The policies, which were enacted by Workers Party
administrations since 2008, have unraveled as the nation's
budget deficit reached a record and the economy slipped into its
harshest recession in decades.
The convertible debt, which could be transformed into equity
at a price of 21.5 reais per share of Marfrig if executed, was
sold to help Marfrig fund the acquisition of U.S. processed food
maker Keystone Foods.
Shares of Marfrig closed on Wednesday at 5.49 reais.
Molina has a stake of about 30 percent in Marfrig, a
meatpacker that has struggled for years with a high debt load
and competition in Brazil; BNDES has a 19.6 percent stake.
($1 = 3.1233 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)