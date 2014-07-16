SAO PAULO, July 16 Marfrig SA, Brazil's second-largest meatpacker, plans to invest 170 million British pounds ($291 million) in Moy Park, its European unit, over the next five to seven years, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Marfrig maintained a capital spending plan worth 600 million reais ($270 million) for this year unaltered, according to the filing. The amount includes any potential investments at Moy Park, the filing said.

($1 = 0.584 British pounds)

($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)