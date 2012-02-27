Feb 27 Marfrig shares climbed
more than 4 percent on Monday after the Brazilian food company
said it expected synergies from a previously announced overhaul
of its organizational structure to lead to savings of 330
million Brazilian reais ($193 million) over five years.
The company will create a new unit, Seara Foods, and make
some adjustments to its Marfrig Beef unit, whose creation was
announced last October, and to a holding unit. Its shares were
up 4.4 percent at 9.64 reais on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock
exchange.
Marfrig is Brazil's second-largest producer of beef, pork
and poultry. It expects savings to arise through deeper
integration of its restructured operations.
($1 = 1.7060 Brazilian reais)
