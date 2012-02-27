Feb 27 Marfrig shares climbed more than 4 percent on Monday after the Brazilian food company said it expected synergies from a previously announced overhaul of its organizational structure to lead to savings of 330 million Brazilian reais ($193 million) over five years.

The company will create a new unit, Seara Foods, and make some adjustments to its Marfrig Beef unit, whose creation was announced last October, and to a holding unit. Its shares were up 4.4 percent at 9.64 reais on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange.

Marfrig is Brazil's second-largest producer of beef, pork and poultry. It expects savings to arise through deeper integration of its restructured operations. ($1 = 1.7060 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)