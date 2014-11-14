BRIEF-ENDEAVOUR TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH ACACIA
Nov 14 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (CY) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740
* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (BB) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740
* CME raises crude oil future NYMEX(CL) initial margins for specs by 8.8 percent to $4,070 per contract from $3,740
* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 10.8 percent to $4,510 per contract from $4,070
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday, November 17, 2014 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
