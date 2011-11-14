CAIRO Nov 14 Egypt's Maridive and Oil Services reported a 14 percent slide in net profit to $44.5 million for the first nine months of 2011 compared to the same period a year earlier, the bourse said in a statement on Monday.

The biggest oil services company by fleet size in the Middle East reported net profit of $51.9 million during the same period last year, the stock exchange said. (Reporting By Tamim Elyan)