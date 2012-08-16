UPDATE 2-Nigeria says must offer work to illegal refiners in peace drive
* Graphic on Nigeria oil output http://tmsnrt.rs/2j4spa2 (Adds losses to oil militancy)
CAIRO Aug 16 Egypt's Maridive and Oil Services , the biggest oil services company by fleet size in the Middle East, swung to a net loss of $22.8 million in the first half of 2012, compared with a net profit of $36.2 million in the same period last year.
The company said its offshore support vessel business faced one-off expenses related to preparatory work on a project.
In its offshore construction business, it reported "continuing strong competition ... which had an impact on the size and value of contracts."
Revenue fell to $132.5 million from $204.8 million, it said. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Graphic on Nigeria oil output http://tmsnrt.rs/2j4spa2 (Adds losses to oil militancy)
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 Independent oil exploration company Cairn Energy has emerged as the frontrunner for North Sea oil and gas assets put up for sale by DONG Energy, sources familiar with the matter said.