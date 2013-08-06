HELSINKI Aug 6 Finnish clothing and textile company Marimekko said its chief executive would be on sick leave for around 4 to 6 weeks from Tuesday while he adjusts to medication for epileptic symptoms.

Chief Executive Mika Ihamuotila underwent a "minor repeat neurosurgical procedure" in 2011 and has since been taking anti-epileptic medication, the company said. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)