* Forecasts 2012 sales to grow more than 10 pct
* Sees 2012 operating profit at least doubling
* Shares rise 11 pct, highest level in 8 months
HELSINKI, Feb 10 Finnish clothing and
textiles group Marimekko expects its
operating profit to double in 2012, raising hopes that overseas
expansion is bearing fruit.
Marimekko, known for its bold and colourful fabric prints,
has been opening new stores around the world over the past few
years . It plans to open up to 20 new stores this year
in countries including the United States, Australia and China.
The expansion has been costly, and October-December
operating profit fell 27 percent to 1.6 million euros ($2.1
million) from a year ago while sales rose 7 perent.
Marimekko said its investments were finally becoming
profitable and forecast full-year sales to rise more than 10
percent.
Finland still accounted for more than 60 percent of the
group's full-year net sales, with Scandinavia and central and
southern Europe its next biggest market at about 18 percent of
net sales.
North America represented 6.5 percent of net sales and
Asia-Pacific 11 percent.
The company was cautious on the outlook for consumer
spending.
"Even though the world economy is estimated to
grow by nearly 3 percent (this year), driven by growth in Asia,
and the latest news on the US economy is cautiously optimistic,
the uncertainty may impact consumers' purchasing behaviour in
all markets."
Retailers across Europe have seen profits and sales squeezed
as government spending cuts, inflation and rising unemployment
undermine consumer confidence.
Marimekko shares rose 12 percent to 14.27 euros by 0908 GMT,
the highest level in over eight months.
"The guidance is clearly higher than the market consensus
for this year," said Pohjola analyst Jari Raisanen.
"The average market forecast will be increased, at least as
much as the share is up," he added.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane
Merriman)