UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Marimekko Oyj
* Says changes net sales estimate for 2014
* Sees net sales for 2014 to be lower than estimated and operating profit estimate remains unchanged
* Says net sales of Marimekko group in 2014 are forecasted to be about at same level as in 2013
* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated at 4-8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources