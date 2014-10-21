Oct 21 Marimekko Oyj

* Says changes net sales estimate for 2014

* Sees net sales for 2014 to be lower than estimated and operating profit estimate remains unchanged

* Says net sales of Marimekko group in 2014 are forecasted to be about at same level as in 2013

* Says operating profit excluding non-recurring items is estimated at 4-8 million euros