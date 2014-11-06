Nov 6 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 26.8 million euros versus 24.9 million euros

* Q3 EBITDA 5.9 million euros versus 4.2 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 4.9 million euros versus 3.1 million euros

* Says net sales of Marimekko group in 2014 are forecast to be approximately at same level as in 2013

* Says 2014 operating profit excluding nonrecurring items is estimated at 4-8 million euros