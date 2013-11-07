UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Nov 7 Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer Marimekko reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly operating profit due to weak sales in the Nordics and costly expansion in United States.
Operating profit for the third quarter was 3.1 million euros ($4.2 million), down from 3.5 million a year earlier.
Marimekko repeated it sees its full-year sales growing by more than 5 percent while the underlying operating profit is set to be flat at best.
The company, known for its colourful prints which decorate many homes in Finland, has lately been expanding in Asian and U.S. markets. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources