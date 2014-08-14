UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 14 Marimekko Oyj : * Q2 net sales EUR 21.9 million versus EUR 23.0 million * Q2 EBITDA EUR 1.6 million versus EUR 0.2 million * Says the forecast for the whole of 2014 remains unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources