* Singapore's bunker fuel falls below $200/mt 1st time since
2005
* Daily fuels costs for a super-tanker down 70 pct since
2014
* Yet traders say fuel demand remains weak due to slowing
trade
By Roslan Khasawneh and Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Ship fuel prices have plummeted
to lows not seen in over a decade, pulled down by a rout in
crude oil prices as a result of a global glut just as demand for
marine fuel slows on the back of Asia's weakening economies.
The benchmark end-user price for marine fuels, also known as
bunker, Singapore's 380-centistoke grade bunker fuel
BK380-B-SIN, closed at $183.21 per metric tonne on Tuesday,
almost $10 lower from the previous day and at levels last seen
in January 2005.
Singapore is the world's main shipping fuel hub, trading
over 40 percent of it globally.
The fall in bunker fuel follows the tumble in crude prices
after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ended
their meeting last week without even mentioning production
targets, indicating that members will continue to pump near
record levels. OPEC members now seem to be defending market
share against one another internally and against competitors
like Russia and North America.
The average daily fuel cost to operate a Very Large Crude
Carrier (VLCC) has fallen from over $75,000 to under $18,000
currently, meaning a sharp reduction in operating costs for
shippers.
Despite this fall in costs, bunker traders said that demand
from shippers remained weak as they struggle with a slowdown in
global seaborne trade.
"Although (bunker) prices are low, demand has been weak
compared with the same time last year because of mounting
pressures on the shipping industry amid slowing global
activity," one bunker fuel trader said.
China, the world's biggest exporter, reported a 6.8 percent
drop in exports in November from a year earlier, while its
imports slowed 8.7 percent, as the country's economy grows at
its slowest pace in decades.
Another trader said that demand would only increase if the
average distance of ships' voyages rose and if ship owners
filled their tanks in anticipation of a price rise. Yet, with
the oil supply glut expected to last well into next year and the
economic outlook also not improving, this is seen as unlikely.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Christian Schmollinger)