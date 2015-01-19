UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Jan 19 The world's top fish farmer Marine Harvest plans to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile in return for a 42.8 percent stake in the firm, the Norwegian company said in a statement on Monday.
"Marine Harvest Chile, including recently acquired Acuinova (asset purchase), will be merged into AquaChile with a net interest bearing debt of USD 65 million," it added.
"AquaChile will continue to be listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange on a stand-alone basis." (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.