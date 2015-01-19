OSLO Jan 19 The world's top fish farmer Marine Harvest plans to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile in return for a 42.8 percent stake in the firm, the Norwegian company said in a statement on Monday.

"Marine Harvest Chile, including recently acquired Acuinova (asset purchase), will be merged into AquaChile with a net interest bearing debt of USD 65 million," it added.

"AquaChile will continue to be listed on the Santiago Stock Exchange on a stand-alone basis." (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)