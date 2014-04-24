UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, April 24 The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, has launched a 375 million euros convertible bond offering due in 2019, it said on Thursday.
The firm, which expects to settle the bond sale "on or around" May 6, will use the proceeeds for the refinancing of the company's debt and "general corporate purposes". (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources