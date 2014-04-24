OSLO, April 24 The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, has launched a 375 million euros convertible bond offering due in 2019, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which expects to settle the bond sale "on or around" May 6, will use the proceeeds for the refinancing of the company's debt and "general corporate purposes". (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)