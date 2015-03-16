OSLO, March 16 Marine Harvest ASA

* Marine Harvest ASA is launching a voluntary incentive payment offer to convert any and all of the EUR350 million principal amount of 2.375% Marine Harvest convertible bonds due 2018.

* The purpose of the voluntary incentive payment offer is to position the Company's balance sheet to support further organic growth and strategic investments.

* Marine Harvest will today make an offer of a cash incentive payment to the holders of 2018 Bonds who elect to exercise their conversion rights from the date of this public announcement until 19 March 2015 at 5:00pm CET.

* The Company may elect to withdraw the voluntary incentive payment offer if the arithmetic mean of the volume weighted average price of its shares between opening to close of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 16 March 2015 and between opening to close of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 17 March 2015 falls below EUR11.045 (corresponding to more than a 6 per cent. reduction from the closing price of the Marine Harvest shares on 13 March 2015 in EUR of EUR11.75).

* Otherwise, Marine Harvest will, if it accepts any acceptances, accept all acceptances of the voluntary incentive payment offer in respect of 2018 Bonds that are validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the voluntary incentive payment offer document during the Acceptance Period.