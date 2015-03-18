UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 18 Marine Harvest Asa : Mhg
* Announces status of voluntary incentive payment offer to convert the EUR 350 million 2.375 per cent 2018 convertible bond
* Condition precedent for completing voluntary incentive payment offer is satisfied
* ABG Sundal Collier and Credit Suisse are managing the voluntary incentive payment offer. The acceptance period will run till 19 March 2015 at 5:00 pm CET (unless extended), with settlement of the voluntary incentive payment offer being made on or about 25 March 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.