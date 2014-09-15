OSLO, Sept 15 Norway's Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, is expanding its activities by buying additional production facilities in Chile, the company said on Monday.

Marine Harvest has signed a deal to acquire 40,000 tonnes of annual farming capacity from the bankrupt Acuinova Chile S.A. for a total price of $120 million.

The agreement includes a hatchery, a smolt facility, 36 sea water licences and a primary and secondary processing facility, all located in Chile's Region XI. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)