(Adds quotes)

Jan 9 Marine Harvest Asa Chief Executive Alf Helge Aarskog told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference on Monday:

* Expects company to resume exports of Norwegian salmon to China in Q1 or Q2. Exports made possible by the recent normalisation of diplomatic and political ties

* "It's a market with great potential, so we have high hopes for China."

* Reiterates forecast of global salmon supply to rise by about 3 percent in 2017

* Says price of Norwegian farmed salmon hasn't hit an upper limit despite surge in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)