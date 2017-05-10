OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) -

** World's top salmon farmer Marine Harvest says salmon exports to China still slow despite recent normalisation of Norway-China trade relations

** CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog says industry needs more specifics, including agreements on import standards and veterinary certificates, to getting trade started

** CEO says it now mostly hinges on practicalities of bureaucracy; the intentions from both parties are good

** Marine Harvest said China and Hong Kong in the first quarter bought around 17,400 tonnes of salmon from producers globally, down 13.4 pct from Q4 and compared to 13,900 tonnes in Japan and 10,300 tonnes in South Korea/Taiwan

** CEO says obviously there is more potential in China and Hong Kong

** Norway re-established relations with China late last year after frozen ties since the award of the Nobel Peace Prize to dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010

** Norway's fisheries minister Per Sandberg plans to visit China in late May (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)