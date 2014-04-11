UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, April 11 Norwegian salmon producer Marine Harvest did not get nominated for any of the new fish farming licenses the country's government plans to sell in the latest round of awards, the company said on Friday.
"We did not get any licence awards in this round", Marine Harvest spokesman Ola Helge Hjetland told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources