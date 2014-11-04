OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest has increased a refinancing facility with its lending banks to 555 million euros from 425 million euros, it said on Tuesday.

The firm announced in July that it has agreed its existing bank facilities with a senior secured five year multicurrency revolving credit facility DNB, Nordea, Rabobank and ABN AMRO.

"The accordion option, which provides flexibility for the parties to agree upon an increased facility amount during the term of the facility, has been reduced correspondingly from 425 million euros to 295 million euros," it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)