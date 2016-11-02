OSLO Nov 2 Salmon farmer Marine Harvest's CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog made the following statements during the company's Q3 earnings presentation on Wednesday. The company has predicted 2017 output will rise to 403,000 tonnes from an anticipated 381,000 in 2016:

** "For next year we see a modest growth but the likelihood is on the downside. If the development in biology in the main areas continues, the numbers will be lower." (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)