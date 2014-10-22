OSLO Oct 22 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher-than-expected third quarter core earnings on Wednesday and confirmed its full-year harvest volume guidance.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 912 million crowns ($139 million) from 836 million crowns a year earlier, beating forecast for 872 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

The figure is also higher than its preliminary operational EBIT of 870 million crowns reported on Oct. 14..

The group kept unchanged its forecast for a total harvest volume of 414,000 tonnes in 2014, and said it expects to harvest 430,000 tonnes in 2015, excluding the expected 15,000 tonne production in Acuinova.

