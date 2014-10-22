(Adds detail, background, valuation)

OSLO Oct 22 Marine Harvest, the world's largest fish farmer, posted higher-than-forecast third quarter core earnings on Wednesday and said it expected fish prices to rise sharply in the next few months.

The Norwegian company, controlled by shipping tycoon and billionaire John Fredriksen, said its outlook for the salmon farming industry looks favourable for the medium and long term.

"After a couple of quarters with high supply growth combined with market disruption, global supply is expected to be limited during the coming periods," Marine Harvest said in a statement.

The company said futures prices indicate salmon prices will increase to around 40 crowns per kilo for November and December and above 40 crowns next year, compared to a reference price of 34.4 crowns per kilo in the third quarter.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 912 million crowns ($139 million) from 836 million crowns a year earlier, beating forecast for 872 million crowns in a Reuters poll..

The figure is also higher than its preliminary operational EBIT of 870 million crowns reported on Oct. 14..

The group kept unchanged its forecast for a total harvest volume of 414,000 tonnes in 2014, and said it expects to harvest 430,000 tonnes in 2015, excluding the expected 15,000 tonne production in recently acquired Chilean firm Acuinova.

It announced a quarterly dividend of 1.10 crowns per share.

The company said it intends to continue to participate in industry consolidation going forward. Analysts had expected further M&A activity for the company in Norway and Chile, as it seeks to increase its exposure to the salmon market.

Marine Harvest trades at around 9.2 times forward earnings - a premium to the peer median of 8.1 times multiple, Thomson Reuters data showed.