UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds more on debt, link to poll data, details)
Oct 17 Marine Harvest Asa
* Q3 harvest volume 97,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 94,000 tonnes)
* Q3 operational ebit eur 178 million (Reuters poll eur 172 million) vs eur 77.9 million in Q3 2015
* Updated guidance for Q4 2016 "has been reduced as a consequence of biological challenges". Fish disease and the prevalence of sea lice frequently hamper the farming of salmon
* Sees 2016 harvest of 381,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 400,000 tonnes). The Reuters poll of analysts had 2016 forecasts ranging from 399,000-401,800 tonnes
* Sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 431,000 tonnes). The Reuters poll of analysts had 2017 forecasts ranging from 413,000-452,050 tonnes
* Reported net interest bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 880 million (EUR/NOK 8.9644) at the end of the quarter
* The complete Q3 2016 report will be released on 2 November at 06:30 CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources