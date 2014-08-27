UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Aug 27 Marine Harvest, the world's largest salmon farmer, said it expected Russian sanctions, which are hurting salmon exporters, to pose short-term challenges and proposed a quarterly dividend of one crown per share.
The firm's operational earnings before interests and taxes reached 1.22 billion crowns, in line with the 1.2 billion released in a preliminary report in July, about double what they were in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources