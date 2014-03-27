UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, March 27 Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest agreed to sell its farming assets in Britain's Shetland and Orkney Islands to Cooke Aquaculture Inc. for 122.5 million pounds ($203 million), including debt, it said on Thursday.
The firm, the world's biggest fish farmer, expects to book a gain of 300 million crowns ($49.62 million) on the deal and said the sale would increase its potential dividend capacity for the first quarter.
($1 = 6.0462 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources