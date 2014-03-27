OSLO, March 27 Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest agreed to sell its farming assets in Britain's Shetland and Orkney Islands to Cooke Aquaculture Inc. for 122.5 million pounds ($203 million), including debt, it said on Thursday.

The firm, the world's biggest fish farmer, expects to book a gain of 300 million crowns ($49.62 million) on the deal and said the sale would increase its potential dividend capacity for the first quarter.

($1 = 6.0462 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)