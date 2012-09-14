NEW YORK, Sept 14 Tesoro Corp on Friday
said it sold the Long Beach marine terminal and its Los-Angeles
area pipelines to Tesoro Logistics LP for $210 million.
The assets include a two-vessel berth dock that Tesoro
leased from the City of Long Beach, six storage tanks with a
combined capacity of 235,000 barrels and six related pipelines,
with 70,000 barrels-per-day throughput, which connect the
terminal with Tesoro's Wilmington, California, refinery and
other facilities.
The company had announced plans to sell the assets to the
partnership in its second-quarter earnings report. Tesoro
Logistics is a limited partnership formed by Tesoro Corp in 2011
to own, operate, develop, and acquire crude oil and refined
products logistics assets.
The asset sale follows Tesoro Corp's $2.5 billion bid to buy
BP Plc.'s 266,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Carson,
California, announced in August. The company plans to combine
the Carson plant with its 97,000 barrels-per-day Wilmington
refinery to create a West Coast refining empire.
Tesoro had said in August that it plans to finance the deal
with BP through asset sales to Tesoro Logistics, which it
expected to generate $1 billion in cash in the first year.
However, the latest asset transfer to the Logistics
partnership is not related to the bid on the Carson plant,
according to Louie Rubiola, director of Investor relations.