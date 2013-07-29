UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, July 29 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen bought another 19.69 million shares in salmon farmer Marine Harvest, raising his stake to 29.4 percent, the company said.
Oslo-born Fredriksen bought the shares, worth about 0.5 percent of the company, for 117.6 million Norwegian crowns ($19.89 million), the firm said. ($1 = 5.9136 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources