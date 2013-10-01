OSLO Oct 1 MARINE HARVEST

* The EU Commission has approved the completion of the offer, subject to certain conditions.

* Marine Harvest is to divest 18,000 tonnes of farming capacity in Shetland (11,000 tonnes) and Orkney Islands (7,000 tonnes), currently operated by Morpol.

* In addition the company is to divest freshwater capacity and processing plants in the same areas. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)