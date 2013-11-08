OSLO Nov 8 Marine Harvest, the world's biggest fish farmer, bought a 25.8 percent stake in rival Grieg Seafood at 22 crowns a share, a 23.6 percent premium on the stock's last close, the firms said on Friday.

The transaction for 28.8 million shares is worth 634 million crowns ($105.11 million), valuing the company at 2.45 billion crowns.

Grieg Seafood shares jumped 25 percent to 22.3 crowns a share in early trade on Friday. ($1 = 6.0319 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)